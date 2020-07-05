Kanye West officially announces his candidacy for the presidential elections in the year 2020

In the last few months the rumors were growing up, now it’s official : the rapper star Kanye West has officially announced in a tweet that his candidacy in the presidential elections of 2020.

Now we must realize the promise of the united states by trust in God, the unification of our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the united States ! #2020VISION Advertising — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

Here is the message he posted on Twitter : “Now we have to fulfill the promise of America by trusting in God, in uniting our visions and building our future. I am a candidate for the presidency of the united States ! #2020VISION “

From the top of his 43 years, he is not only an accomplished artist but also an entrepreneur billionaire who has had success in many areas including fashion. As a reminder, Kanye West is married to Kim Kardashian, the former star of the reality show and now a business women most influential of the planet. If in France the blend of genres is more limited, in the united States, it is not uncommon to see celebrities run for political office like Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Kanye West, a character in a whimsical and ambitious

In recent years, in addition to his music, the rapper’s strange a lot of talk about it, in particular in reference to her psychiatric problems for which he has been involuntarily placed in the psychiatric unit at UCLA after having cried about worrying and shows a behavior concern, while he was in a gym. Another important event, his public support for Donald Trump, however, very unpopular in the middle of the rap, to whom he had visited in the Oval Office in 2018.

Credit : Complex

He confessed later, during an interview granted to Apple in the Music : “The time will come where I’m going to be president of the united States “back , revealing his complicity with the president Triumph was in reality a strategy to destabilize the democratic party and to pave the way of their own race to the White House.

This way, as often in the united States, going through the religion. A recipe in which the rapper seems to have understood well, since the end of June, the artist of Chicago has released a new song called ” wash us In the Blood, there are strong connotations in the bible and in the video includes images of the recent protests against racism in the united States.

And if, after the businessman Donal Trump, it was the turn of the artist Kanye West to become a president ? For the answer, we’ll have to wait until November of 2020 !