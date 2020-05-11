Kanye West or the God complex

Seizures, paranoia, clash on Twitter with Drake, support for Donald Trump, skid racist (for him, the african-american slaves would have chosen to be)… The rapper with 21 Grammy Awards, one of the most influential artists of the century, seemed to have totally reality. For months, there was no news of her ninth album, Yandhithe humble contraction of “Yeezus” (his nickname) and ” Gandhi “, which was due to be revealed in September 2018. Kanye West wanted to record the songs in “this place called Africa” (according to his expression), and then has entrusted to us in November that the album was not ready. Finally, his wife Kim Kardashian has confirmed the release of the disc, following the disappointing Ye and innovative Kids See Ghostson September 27th of this year. But eventually, it could be postponed, according to american sites. In any case, impossible to listen to for the first time, the rapper has wanted to preserve the mystery until the very end. But the list of titles of Jesus Is King (” God Is “, ” Babptized “, ” Through the Valley “, ” Sunday “, ” Sweet Jesus “…) indicates that opus highly spiritual.

This conduct is also… Every Sunday, since January, Kanye, accompanied by a choir of 80 people, takes in the joy and good mood to their songs and classics of rap and RnB, rewritten to be the sauce christian (a tradition of the baptist church american black, see video below). Real great masses travelling held (on invitation only) at his home in Los Angeles, Wyoming, where he comes to settle in a ranch at the edge of a lake, or even the last edition of the festival Coachella, where you could buy t-shirts of their trademark stamped as “Trust God” and socks, “Jesus Walk” (nice word game at $ 50 anyway). Between two songs, Kanye launches into short sermons on the power of God.

“The power of god can’t be calculated by a number, by a first week sale, by a bank account, by how many cars you drive, by how big your house is and how many acres you got.”

Coup or faithful follower ? Raised in a christian home, believing in the providence, Kanye invokes regularly religion in his songs. Beyond samples of soul and gospel that it was focused in its early years, from his first album, The College Dropoutreleased in 2004, Kanye was screaming already his faith in ” Jesus Walks “.

In 2006, he laid, bloodied, and crown of thorns on the head, in Jesus, on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine © Rolling Stone

In 2006, he laid, bloodied, and crown of thorns on the head, in Jesus, on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine, under the title : “The passion of Kanye West “. Martyr of social networks, racism… In 2008, in an interview for Fader, Kanye said : “I’m like a vassal, and God has chosen me to be the voice and the connection. “In 2013, he sang bluntly that he was a god (” I Am a God “), on his album Yeezusas the nickname that he gave himself (Jesus but with ” ye “, the last two letters of his name). “West is my slave name and Yeezus is my god’s name,” he explained during a listening session of this album. Five years later, Kanye has officially changed its name to ” Ye “. “This is the word most used in the Bible. He wants to say you. So I am you I am we, it is us, ” he said in the radio show Big Boy.

If it is common in the rap to get to the top of the other (the nickname of Jay-Z is Yehovah…), the egotism of Kanye West going up to the feeling of omnipotence. Mark Beaumont, a journalist for the music magazine English NME and the author of a biography on Kanye West, has revealed to us the psychology of the rapper : “he thinks He deserves to be the most powerful man in the world. It comes from her childhood : her mother has instilled the idea that it was to assert strongly his desires. At age eight, he did an imitation of Michael Jackson in a talent contest, and he lost. He was very affected. His mother told him to return and to leave nothing to chance. He has won four or five straight years. This episode showed him that he could get all he wanted of life. It worked in his career : when he was the producer of Jay-Z, they was not a rapper because he came from a more bourgeois, he was not a dealer of drugs as them… But he woke up screaming I want to be a rapper ! and began to rap in front of Jay-Z, again and again, until he leaves them to do it. After all, Kanye is a rapper, incredibly talented. The problem is that recently he has started to want things he couldn’t have. The mode for example : he attended a course in fashion design and has launched a brand name which has no market. Since then, he has regularly complained about not being taken seriously by the world of fashion. Same for politics… His comment on Bush earned him the respect, but from there to declare that he was going to be president… in Short, it overestimates a little bit ! “

But everyone is not of the opinion of Mark Beaumont. To some, Kanye can do it all : he is God. Created in 2014, the Church of Yeezus has a dogma (a new age approach that will free us from the slavery) and the five pillars :

1. All things created must be for the good of all

2. The freedom of expression of human beings should never be repressed

3. Money is not necessary except as a medium of exchange



4. The man has the power to create everything he wants and everything he needs

5. Human suffering exists to stimulate the powers of creation of Man

It is not known how much of the “ye ciples” exist on Earth, we know only that they have a site and need to proclaim their belief in Yeezus. Kanye himself doesn’t seem to be related to this movement. After all, the superstars are often revered as gods…