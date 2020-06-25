“Kanye West or the overflow of creativity” : an interesting book to slip into your beach bag

These days, it seems that Kanye West or the creativity to devour”, an essay as exciting as a novel about the world-famous producer, rapper, and fashion designer american, a great artist and the monster of the media, also revered for its bold creations that controversial for his positions challenging. A must read !

do Kanye Westsmall , beatmaker clean and refined, middle-class, african-american, became the icon of the controversy, and ultra-means of communication that we know everything outside of the ideals that the united states usually wait for their artists-black(s)? How “Ye”, a jack-of-all-great, invented the hip-hop of the future, ringardisé the gangsta rap, explodes the shackles of the aesthetics of their time, and erected the collaboration by supreme value? These are just some of the questions answered by the music critic Adrien Durand in his fascinating and well-documented Kanye West or creativity devouring. A test incredible this is the detailed account of the chaos of life in the West, while the improvement of the updates in the socio-cultural context ultra-relevant and anecdotes, which means that update much better than a long discourse in sociological personality as well as the contradictions of this musician that, asks the journalist, “is continuously shifted between the cult of selfish, a sense of mastery and a complex of persecution.”

Your sense of power and their trust in him ? Adrien Durand promise that the artist wishes of his mother, Donda West. An academic enthusiast to the world of art and literature, which, increasing only in the suburbs of Chicago, encourages all the impulsive, creative and tirelessly repeated that, for him, everything will be possible. Young adult, Kanye, and a waiver of otherwise brilliant studies of plastic arts to start a career as a beatmaker. He works hard, knows a couple of big hits, collaborated with the late J Dilla, and acquires the aura of “young people respected producer” before the landing, in the decade of 2000 on the Roc-A-Fella Records, the new york of the label of Jay-Z. But the young bourgeois, dress polo Ralph Lauren and loafers, doesn’t have much in common with the scammers the gangsta rap, or the Nike Air, or the grillzor the street cred. And, although impressed by his futuristic vision of the rap, and his art of sampling, Shawn Carter, (the real name of Jay-Z) and their bad guys did not hesitate to make fun of him, literally and figuratively, by exploiting shamelessly the science of the hook, leaving his hope that some day, he will also be able to take the microphone. But this day will never happen – Jay-Z detecting in him a future rival – and the West, always according to the journalist, the feeling after being persecuted by their peers. After several setbacks, the ultimate humiliation – in 2003, he must make his own tickets to the concert at the end of the tour, Jay-Z, while he has produced most of the tubes that constitute The Blue Print – and a serious car accident that shattered his jaw, West decides with the title “Through The network “and then the awesome LP The University Drop-Out to hear his own voice , the opening, therefore, a new way for all the artists that are atypical of hip-hop. From the start of the climb and the adventures that we all know.

His revolutionary use of the sample and of the autotune to the invention of the squirrel soul (these voices, the souls of the sample and accelerated to give the impression that they are small rodents who sing the choruses , ed.) ; accidental death and very faustian of his mother, who adored her meeting with Kim Kardashian by his confrontation with Drake and his relationship with Jay-Z, the self-portrait of the artist as Jesus for the cover’ of Rolling Stones their positions pro-Trump, or anti-Bush, through his statements on the bi-polarism ; its collaborations teasingly to his forays megalos in the world of fashion, you know absolutely everything about the trajectory of the dent the small genius of America. “This led me to want to write about the West, is that it is one of the few current musicians that everyone has an opinion. It provokes intense discussions, the knee-jerk reaction, to be passionate,” says Adrien Durand. We hope that with this excellent book, these discussions are becoming more and more the depth and intensity !

Kanye West or creativity devouring, Adrien Durand, editions of the list of Reproduction of the Society, 14 € paper,€ 7 in digital version.

Anne Pauly