Kanye West pays tribute to his wife, Kim Kardashian, became a multi-millionaire

The husband, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian — Starface



On Monday, the empire Coty has offered an interest in KKW Beauty, the cosmetics brand Kim Kardashian, for $ 200 million. An acquisition of 20% of the shares of the company created by the star of the reality show, which is going to its value of one billion dollars. And in the world of the

Kanye West, a weight of a thousand millions of dollars, that matters. The rapper, himself several times, a multi-millionaire (in any case

according to him, has posted a message on Instagram to celebrate this event.

I’m so proud of my beautiful wife, Kim Kardashian West to become officially a billionaire You have weathered the storm of the craziest of storms, and now God is shining on you and your family So blessed this is still the life

So I made this dead We love you so much pic.twitter.com/Vvtgzodnah — ye (@kanyewest) June 30, 2020

“I’m so proud of my beautiful wife, Kim Kardashian West to be officially became a billionaire. You suffered the worst of trials and now, God shines on you and your family. So blessed that this is our life, as I gave of dead nature. We love you so much “, he wrote in the caption of a photo in which they appear in the greater part of a pepper, a cherry tomato, a poppy and a rose (probably a hidden message…).

So blessed

The association of KKW with Coty should allow Kim Kardashian, according to its own terms, to extend its activities beyond the cosmetics to launch her in the care of the skin, hair and nails, but also to grow in the international arena. To celebrate the signing of the alliance, the superstar of the social networks was posted on Monday, a cliché, in its simplicity, where he posed with leather chaps beige from the ranch in Wyoming that she has with her husband.

“So blessed and grateful”, he wrote in the caption.