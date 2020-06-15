Kanye West plans to launch the line of cosmetic Yeezy

Exclusive

Kanye West put your Yeezys and goes to work – it looks like it tries to extend its brand in the world of cosmetics and fragrances … just like the women of his family.

According to new legal documents, the company Kanye has recently filed a trademark application “Yeezy” to cover a large amount of beauty products and skin care. We are talking of makeup, false eyelashes, facial masks, nail polishes, moisturizing creams, bath gels, body oils, shaving cream, hair products and perfumes, as well as hygiene products such as toothpaste and deodorant … and even pineapple-scented pillows and aromatherapy.

If Kanye succeeds, it will follow in the footsteps of his wife Kim Kardashian‘s KKW line of Beauty, and sister-in-law Kylie Jenneris enormously popular Kylie’s Cosmetics … which includes Khloethis is Koko Kollection.

It should be noted … Kanye has already tried to follow this path. In 2017, has submitted documents similar to block the rights Cosmetics of brand DONDA – the name of his mother– but was never really started.

Good luck this time, You!