Kanye West plays Jesus Is King during a new Sunday Service Experience

Only a few days after the release of his new album Jesus is King, Kanye West gave the the prestigious Forum of Los Angeles, a new representation of his Sunday Service Experience.

In a show sublime for a little over 2 hours, Yeezy and his troupe of dancers and singers from the gospel give to see superb performances live tracks from the album Jesus is King but also songs from previous albums of Kanye such as “Ultralight Beam” or ” Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1 “.

Unlike the majority of the previous Sunday Service, this new service has the advantage of having been filmed and edited officially by the teams of GOOD Music ; to a made it much more enjoyable so that what we had been able to see up here.