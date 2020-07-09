Kanye West presents its reproduction of Tatooine on your property

At first glance, it is difficult to say what this project could be : a museum of contemporary architecture ? Unless this is a space reference ? In reality, it is a social housing, and the contractor is none other than Kanye West’s in person. Code name for this project revealed on Twitter : “Yeezy Shelters “, in other words, the “refuge of Yeezy” (the nickname of the star). The singer is sure that the launch of this project, as he has just announced his candidacy for the presidency of the united States. So far, there is a lot to be skeptical.

A project without a building permit ?

These houses of a new type are located on one of the properties of Kanye West in Calabasas, in The hills of los Angeles. The shipyard will probably be talked about in the exclusive district of the metropolis of california, and not only because it is intended to accommodate the people much less wealthy than the average Calabasas. The architecture of the strikes immediately and the reason : these units are directly inspired from those of Tatooine, in Star Wars.

But if these homes inspire mistrust, it is not so much to her. Last year, Kanye West had already foreseen the construction of these same buildings. The project was then called the “Yeezy House,” and construction had started well.

Problem : all that is fallen in the water when the authorities realized that Kanye West not only to rebuild a Tatooine made of wood, but it has been used a concrete base. Now, to do this, you need a building permit, that the rapper had not. A few days later, everything was destroyed.

The question now is whether the new shape of his project has taken into account this parameter or not. The ” Architect’s Newspaper “, which transmits the information remains cautious in this regard. The rapper has a good show of this project on Twitter, the information has not been issued at this point.