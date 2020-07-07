Kanye West president : what could be the government of the rapper in the case of the victory ?

No one really believes this, if it is not the same. Kanye West presented the July 4 for the united states presidential election in order to be a successor to Donald Trump. In the case of a big surprise, that was going to lead to the oval office, here is a list of tracks (oh so unlikely, and very little serious) to help to form their government. The latter has the simple purpose of reconciling all of the united states, the promotion of diversity, to continue with the space race, while being joint.

Vice-president : Kim Kardashian

Lawyer in the making, Kim Kardashian is in one of the channels of the most popular politicians in the united states. In addition, at 39 years of age, the star of the reality show has established itself as a woman to be powerful and involved politically. In place of a democrat, would be to refocus the nomination of her husband, a republican. In the case of a victory for Kanye West, could, therefore, play the role of Claire Underwood (the character in House of Cards) to real life.

Secretary of State : Ivanka Trump

How to replace Donald Trump in the pocket after it crashed ? By hiring your daughter as secretary of State (equivalent to minister of foreign Affairs), for example. This can prevent the receipt of a daily salvo of tweets, salted, in the part of the current u.s. the president. On the other hand, Ivanka Trump, has already worked with Kim Kardashian and are very familiar with the workings of Washington due to his role from 2016. Already sent by his father in the representation in the foreign, she would have no difficulty in conversing with the leaders of other countries, that guarantee the continuity of american diplomacy.

The secretary of the Treasury : Jay-Z

A great friend of Kanye West, the celebrity, the first billionaire in the middle of the rap… Jay-Z has everything that a man could participate in politics to defend their ideas. After all, he was a success in all areas, why not this one ? If this post is focused on the economy is not necessarily the most glamorous, you could furbish their weapons, discuss with the investors and the elected officials of Washington before you leave, also, the White House. #JayZ2028.

The secretary of defense : Elon Musk

As soon as the appointment of Kanye West, Elon Musk, has posted on its support. It seems normal, therefore, of the reward by a post in the administration. If the role of the vice president is already taken, and that can hardly be a Treasure because of the potential conflict of interest, why not give the secretariat of the Defense ? As a specialist in the aerospace industry, the head of Tesla and SpaceX, could perfectly monitor the Space Force launched by Donald Trump. It certainly is not a military or ex-intelligence, as the tradition wants it, but it would not be the first in this case. Patrick Shanahan, chief executive of Boeing, had been appointed in the interim by Donald Trump.

The attorney general of the united States : Michelle Obama

The best way to soothe a fractured nation that through the reconciliation of the clans of Obama and of Triumph. By bringing Michelle Obama in her cabinet next to Ivanka Trump, Kanye West could be the supporters of the two families in the pocket. In addition, the former First lady is a distinguished jurist and politically engaged, which has all the qualities to become Attorney general of the united States (the equivalent of Justice minister). For this reason also, it would be a first step toward their own political career, before a presentation of candidacies for the presidential election. Anything to give us a democratic primary opponent of Michelle Obama, Jay-Z and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, in the year 2028 ? As you know, the future of american politics will not fail of interest.

