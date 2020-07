Kanye West attacks to the White House.

The rapper and producer Kanye West has announced his candidacy for the u.s. presidential election next November. “Now we have to fulfill the promise of America by trusting in God, in uniting our visions and building our future. I am a candidate for the presidency of the united States ! #2020VISION” twitter Kanye West. The entrepreneur billionaire of 43 years of age, which is done in one of their songs “…