Kanye West puts the choir to the book

Sunday Service Choir, Jesus is Born (INC, 2019)

Thea decade 2010 has been a little messy for Kanye West, who started in publishing one of his best albums, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and the cover provocative quickly censored, and closed it with the exit at once – and to Christmas – two-disc bathed in the christian faith born again : Jesus is King and Jesus is Bornan album full of gospel that proves to be the more successful of the two.

So here we are, in early 2020, with a disc of gospel music of Kanye West. Or, rather, with a disc of gospel music wanted and organized by Kanye West, but where it does not appear anywhere in the record, neither at the micro nor as an instrumentalist. He is the producer and mastermind of the project, but him and his ego – that has been the subject of his entire career up here – disappear to the benefit of the Sunday Service Choir, the group that he has assembled, from January 2019 to stage and in music its rocking in the faith. It will last what it will last, nothing is ever frozen at Kanye, but it is not a surprise as he had previously punctuated his career of christian references.

Behind the Sunday Service Choir, so named because it occurs on a Sunday in New York, at the festival Coachella or elsewhere at a ceremony gospel without prayerthere are especially Jason White, arranger, composer and multi-instrumentalist well known in the music business, who has worked with Whitney Houston, or Janet Jackson, but was for many years the music director of the West Angeles Church, a church of giant, which holds services in front of thousands of people. It is he who has been commissioned to bring together a choir of a hundred people for that he took at the start for a passage of more at Kanye West. But it is still there today, week after week and on the two albums just came out..