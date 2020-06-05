Kanye West puts up a university fund for the daughter of George Floyd, aged 6 years





Kanye West has worked behind the scenes to contribute to the movement Black Lives Matter.

While the rapper franc has not tweeted since the beginning of march, the West would have made a gift of $ 2 million in connection with the death of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, TMZ and Variety reported.

According to new reports, the West, the father of four children, has also created a savings fund to cover the costs of tuition Floyd6 year old girl, Gianna. Floyd died on may 25, after a police officer Derek Chauvin pinned Floyd to the ground using his knee on the neck of Floyd during his arrest. Chauvin and three other officers involved in the arrest of Floyd and death that has resulted, have since been fired, arrested and charged in a criminal case. In addition, West would cover the legal costs of the families of Arbery, who was killed by a bullet during a jog in February, and Taylor, who was killed at his home by police in march.

Citing a representative, Variety has also been reported that the rapper was a gift to businesses owned by Black people in its Chicago birthplace. TMZ has reported that he contributed also to those of the country. E! The news contacted the representative of West for comments.





