Kanye West ready for the release of Weezy Music to compete with Spotify ?

Posted on July 11, 2020

I believe that nothing can stop Kanye West. A candidate to the u.s. presidential election of 2020, the rapper/producer/business man, that would be about to launch its music streaming service.

A serious competitor to Spotify, Apple’s Music and others ?

Jay-Z had a bet of the TIDES, Kanye could soon propose a new service that allows the baptized Yeezy Sound. It is the artist who has mentioned this concept in the social networks, giving the taste of the day, a brand originally launched in the year 2017, and of which he had not yet done anything. Officially, it is a question for this entity “transmission of music, images, videos and multimedia content on the Internet“. This means that the platform could, among other based on the presence of Abstract Mindstate, the artist’s G. O. O. D. Music’s CyHi The Prynce, Tony Williams, Clicks, and You yourself. Withstand the first few hours of the TIDE of Hova, since then, has cut ties with the service, and demanded the same in 2017 the sum of $ 3.5 million dollars to the platform in respect of the advances and bonuses pending payment.

Kanye everywhere

The multiplication of projects, Kanye has in recent months signed a long-term partnership with GAP, announced a new album with Dr. Dre, a line of cosmetics, while gleaning the title of the the musician of the highest paid in the world. It has the head of a fortune estimated that more than $ 3 billion, has been launched recently in the race for the u.s. presidential election of 2020, taking shorts of Donald Trump, has regularly supported. Officially the maneuver is not concerned about the actual u.s. the president, even when the experts give little credit to their movement. The political scientist Nicole Bacharan explains, for example, in LCI “administratively, this could be very difficult to impose now in the presidential election : you must be registered in the 50 States, the procedures and the time limits involved“adding that “this dimension puts a limit to his ambition“.