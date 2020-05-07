Kanye West ready to take his Sunday Service in Europe ? It has the info

While Britney Spears has launched The Box, its a new project, it would seem that Kanye West is preparing to export its Sunday Service at the international. According to our colleagues of TMZthe rapper reportedly planned to go to give a series of concerts in Europe but also in Africa. After their success at Coachella, Ye plan to share and commune with his audience through the world. It must be said that Jesus Is King and Jesus Is Born both were highly anticipated by its fans who have not hesitated to answer present!!! The two projects are, from their respective outlets, a roaring success.

The american media states that the purpose of Kanye is not to do a tour with several dates, but rather to take the concept of Sunday Service in cities/countries that feel concerned. Okay well, we only have to cross your fingers that France is a part of it but there is hope ! For the moment, Ye did not officially release this information.