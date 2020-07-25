Kanye West Refuses To See And Talk To Kim Kardashian

The situation remains tense between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, who no longer communicate.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are undoubtedly going through their biggest crisis. After days of tension exacerbated by a deterioration in the mental health of the rapper, who suffers from bipolar disorder, the couple has severed communication claims TMZ. The 43-year-old artist is in Wyoming, where he is surrounded by a handful of friends and is currently refusing to return to California, where his family is located. In a series of tweets published earlier this week, Kanye had, among other things, accused Kim of wanting to forcibly intern him or of bringing in doctors in Cody, where he owns a ranch.

According to our American colleagues, Kanye West continues to ignore calls and messages from his wife, who is very concerned about the situation. Kim Kardashian has repeatedly tried to reach him to offer to find him in Wyoming, without success. The 39-year-old star would like to be able to talk to her husband about his state of health and the steps to take to get him adequate treatment, but the rapper does not hear it that way and prefers for now to avoid a confrontation.

This decision undoubtedly poisons the relationship of the young parents. According to Kim Kardashian’s entourage, the latter is not currently considering a divorce, her priority being to support Kanye West in his convalescence. But it may well be that the reality TV star decides to throw in the towel once the health of the father of his children stabilizes. The parents of North (7), Saint (5), Chicago (2 and a half), and Psalm (1) were married in 2014 after two years of relationship. Divorce would not pose a problem in the separation of property, their two businesses being quite separate, but it is on the custody of the children that they could take time to find an arrangement.