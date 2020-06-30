Kanye West released a new song, extract of his upcoming album

The rapper american Kanye West has released Tuesday a new song, ” wash us In the Blood, accompanied by a clip shows footage from the recent protests against the racism that occurred in the united States.

• * * * * * * Read also: Association between the Gap and Kanye West, the action of the flies

This song, the first from the upcoming album from the rapper of Chicago, ” the God’s own Country “, has strong connotations of the bible, the husband of Kim Kardashian is being seriously converted to christianity in recent years.

The video includes images of demonstrations against police violence, and video clips that show Breonna Taylor, a black woman killed by police in march in his apartment.

The song sounds very energetic, contains a cameo from rapper Travis Scott and has been mixed by the legend of hip hop Dr Dre. Kanye West and his brand Yeezy have recently entered into a partnership with the teaching american ready-to-wear for the Gap.