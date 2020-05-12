Kanye West resumes “Sicko Mode” at its Sunday Service in the eyes of Brad Pitt

You have not been able to move to the side of the new activities of Yeezus because in the last few weeks, Kanye West has taken his sermons in the Sunday Service, previously very exclusive, in various parts of the – States .

And for this first Sunday in the month of September, Kanye West has taken the service to Wattsin California, near his home in Calabasas . During the celebration of this week it is the Sicko Mode Travis Scott and Drake, who has been evangelized and disseminated in the story of Kim K :

Kanye understands that Drake the dissects mode Sicko and then transforms the song into a hymn of Saint – Spirit for Sunday Service, it is “kiss the chef”

Side celebrity, Brad Pitt was part of a large group of faithful that surrounded Kanye and his choir on Sunday in the parking lot of a church . You can find that out by train to greet Kanye and melt then in the crowd :

As a reminder, the concept of Sunday Serviceaims to organize cults gospel inspired by the churches afro – american . The previous week he had arranged his Sunday service in Dayton, in Ohio, and earlier this year, he had held a meeting at Coachella with his choral gospel . . .