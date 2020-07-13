Kanye West reveals a new song about his mother

Kanye West has posted on Twitter an excerpt from Dondaa song dedicated to his mother, who disappeared in 2007.

Between the two ads sensational about his candidacy in the presidential elections, Kanye West has revealed on his Twitter account a preview of Dondaa new song dedicated to his mother, who disappeared in 2007.

The video, already viewed more than 2.4 million times, was posted on Twitter on the occasion of what would have been the 71st birthday of the mother of the rapper.

“In memory of my great mother, on the occasion of its anniversary,” he wrote on the social network.

“We can stop the racism once and for all”

The clip Donda it consists of archive footage and home videos. In a recording made before his death, Donda West did not recite the words of The sound of da Police of KRS-One.

The rest of the song also evokes the political ambitions of Kanye West and his candidacy for the presidency: “I do it for all of you, we can stop the racism once and for all”, alluding to not.

Kanye West has shared in the social networks at the end of June the clip Wash Us In The Blooda piece designed with Travis Scott. This is the first preview of his next album, titled The god’s own Country.