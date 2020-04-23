Kanye West says that Christ has ` changed ” his ego

Kanye West has never been a problem to make the headlines. His whole professional life has been marked by controversy and very public.

Even before marrying Kim Kardashian, one of the celebrities in the world, West was at the centre of crises in the advertising major who would have been able to overthrow any other artist. West, however, seemed immune to the negativity.

Whether his political association with Donald Trump, his stunning staging of Taylor Swift, or failures of mental health very public, West has always managed to come back with a new project and to regain its momentum.

Now, in an interview with GQ, West reveals even more about his next step. While some fans were disconcerted by its pivot to the christian music, the West appears firm in his belief that he is following his beliefs to a better future. It is believed that her new relationship with Christ has transformed his famous “ego”.

Kanye West has a history of selfishness and ego

The ego of the West is a fame thing. He has been at the centre of many of its lyrics and autobiographical, and its public statements, the most shocking.

Many have pointed to the way in which the ego of the West is associated with an ethics of value almost without precedent that has been focused and driven since childhood. However, even at the very beginning of his glory, West has clearly indicated that it would place itself above of all the others.

In 2004, when West was nominated for the new category of artists for the American Music Awards, he was beaten by Gretchen Wilson. Instead of congratulating their competitors (or, you know, say nothing), the West has taken to the press to insult Wilson and his music.

This has been a theme throughout his professional career. He rejects anyone who gets more success than him, and he is not afraid to tell others that he is the best.

Religion was a difficult subject for Kanye West

Kanye West | PATRICK KOVARIK / . via .

There is not so long ago, West said publicly his disdain for organized religion. Even then its benefits of the Sunday service led him to new audiences, the West has insisted on the fact that he was not religious: “I have the impression that religion is more a matter of separation and of judgment and of bringing people together and understand them,” said West. “This is all I want to say. I want to accept people for who they are. “

Before that, however, the rapper had done more than dance around the topic of organized religion. His album Yeezus 2013 (basically an exploration of selfish and self-centered of its own identity) contained a title called “I AM A GOD”.

A part of the lyrics is even alluding to a conversation with Jesus, where West eventually determine that they are on an equal footing: “I just talked to Jesus / He said:” What’s up Yeezus? “/ I said” S ** t, I cooled / Trying to stack these millions ‘/ I know he the most high / But I’m very close / Mi casa es su casa / That’s our costra nostra / I am a God. “

Kanye West said that his ego has been transformed

Obviously, some fans balk at the idea that the West focused on the ego turns to the christian music with sincerity. Many believe that this new lens is just a drain of money. After all, the West sells goods expensive events focused on christians, and many see this as hypocrisy to preach a religious point of view while benefiting personally.

For his cover story in GQ, West has had to answer some probing questions of the interviewer Will Welch on this concern.

At one point, West has referred to the fact that many fans consider it to have committed transgressions: “I understand that people think that I have committed sins cultural. But the only real sins are sins against God, and you do not want to continue sinning against God. ” He continued by saying to the interviewer: “I’m definitely born again.”

He sees no conflict between his personality impetuous, and his claims to christianity. He explained: “Oh, now, because I am a christian, I don’t even opinion? I am a christian and I still have an opinion. But my opinion is based on the Word. “

He also made reference to his own struggles with mental health, attributing his new relationship with Christ as a balm for her past troubles: “I express my personal relationship with Christ. When I didn’t have the maximum that I could be as a father and as the maximum that I could be as a husband, this kind of behavior, this kind of mentality, I have landed in a place where I needed to be healed . “

Ultimately, West sees his new personality as an extension improved from what it was. “I really think that there is an alter ego,” said West to the interviewer. “And finally Christ has changed my ego.”