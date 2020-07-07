Kanye West seems to have found his campaign slogan… Charlize Theron has ” broken heart “…

The rapper Kanye West — Jean-Marc HAEDRICH / VISUAL Press Agency



7 July 2020

Kanye West seems to have found his campaign slogan

Kanye West has not yet registered his candidacy with the federal election commission (FEC), but he has filed what appears to be a campaign slogan. After

TMZ, “West Day Ever” can be found on clothing and accessories. A slogan that he had used in announcing his partnership with the GAP and, in use since in a hashtag, like ” #VISION2020 “.

Could it be that this is a bid to finish as one of the artist Kid Rock in the u.s. senate ?

Charlize Theron is disappointed not to play in the prequel, ” Mad Max : Fury Road “

Charlize Theron does not resume its role as Imperator Furiosa in the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Roadand the pill is hard to swallow for the actress ! In fact, it’s Jodie Comer, that can be found in Killing Evewho will take over, interpreting the young Furiosa.

“It is difficult to swallow. Listen, I fully respect George, even more after this film (Fury Road). It is a master, and I do wish him the best. (But) yes, I break a little heart, that’s for sure. I really love this character, and I am so grateful to have played a small role in its creation. She will forever be someone I think and I think of them with tenderness, ” said the actress to the Hollywood Reporter.

David Schwimmer has doubts about the reunion Friends in August

Fans Friends waiting eagerly for the episode of the reunion, but according to

David Schwimmer, the interpreter of Ross Geller, it’s going to be “difficult” to do this in August.

“We all hope to shoot in August, but honestly, we’ll do that when the situation will be safe. We have always hoped to have an audience, which makes things difficult. We will of course not endanger the health of anyone for it, ” he revealed Entertainment Tonight, adding that he has “no idea” of when the shoot will take place.