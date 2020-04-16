Kanye West shows his support for Donald Trump for president

A few months of the presidential election in the United States, Kanye West has left no doubt about his vote. In a long interview with the magazine GQ, the american rapper has largely understood that his choice would be on the current president Donald Trump.

“I will vote for sure this time. And we all know very well who I’m voting for,” said the rapper. Support of the first hour of the republican president, Kanye West, who has on several occasions displayed with the cap, “Make America Great Again”, a campaign slogan of the candidate Trump in 2016, told the magazine : “both My parents fought for their freedom […] They are not beaten to that of white people tell me what white person I have to vote “.

Widely criticized for his close relationship with Donald Trump – who will face Democrat Joe Biden in the next election – Kanye West defended himself by pointing the finger at the black community-american, “controlled by the emotions through the media.”

“No one will tell me not who to vote for because of my skin color”

The husband of Kim Kardashian is adamant, his skin color should not determine one’s vote. “I am the founder of a company that weighs in at $ 4 billion, one of the brands most searched for on Google, no one will tell me not who to vote for because of my skin color. “

Kanye West has always fought tooth and nail for the republican president, who even received at the White House in October 2018, for an interview on the highly publicized during the time when he had launched into a long tirade about his childhood, the african-american community or even firearms.