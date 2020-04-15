Kanye West spotted wearing the boots Yeezy unreleased bizarre (Photos)

Kanye West has unveiled a pair of Yeezys the more bizarre. The rapper was spotted Tuesday morning in his office in Calabasas, California.

Kanye wore a pair of boots unreleased from his collection Yeezy Season 8, but when they finally reached the shelves, they could be regarded as a bit of an acquired taste.

Shoes bright yellow are equipped with thick soles and a wide design inflated which gives the feet look bigger than they are.

They have not been worn in public before, and have been presented in avant-première last month at the fashion show of Paris Fashion Week for Kanye.