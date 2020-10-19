Kanye West thanks ‘God, fans and Christians’ for the success of the Billboard Music Awards

The singer took four gongs at the awards show on Wednesday, including Best Gospel Artist and Best Christian Artist.

Kanye West celebrated his success at the Billboard Music Awards, with a video on his Instagram page.

The 43-year-old rapper thanked “God, the fans and all my Christians” after taking home four gongs at the awards show on Wednesday, including Best Gospel Artist, Best Christian Artist, Best Christian Album, and Best Gospel Album.

Speaking sitting in a van, Kanye, who was unable to attend the awards show while continuing his presidential campaign in the United States, stated, “I just wanted to thank God for my nine Billboard nominations, it’s the best part of the night… the four victories ”.

“Thanks to the Billboard Awards, I thank all my fans, I thank all my Christians who have been praying for me, praying for the day that I would serve the Kingdom,” he added. “You know, God keeps showing up. The incredible increase and favor. “

Kanye captioned the video: “Thank God… Thank you to the Billboard Awards for the 9 nominations and 4 wins. Invite me next time and I’ll be closer. “

Thank God for the favor the increase and these YEEZY SLIIIIIIIDZZZZ ⛷ thank Billboard awards for the 9 nominations and 4 wins. Invite me next time and I’ll pull up pic.twitter.com/ZiqIIwI6Wp — ye (@kanyewest) October 15, 2020

It will certainly be a relief to Billboard bosses that Kanye was happy with his awards, weeks after Kanye shared a clip of himself peeing at his Grammy Awards, after posting screenshots of his contract with Def Jam Music Group. , which is a subsidiary of Universal Music Group.