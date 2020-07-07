Kanye West, the church of scientology among the billionaires who have benefited from the loans to SMES

Kanye West, who on Saturday announced his candidacy for the u.s. presidential election in November, has benefitted from these funds for your brand of sneakers, Yeezy, developed with Adidas. Another beneficiary of the account in the bank, well-filled, the plastic surgeon american Jeff Koons, one of the artists most successful in the world.

His sculpture “Rabbit” had been auctioned for $ 91.1 million (80.7 million euros) in the year 2019, setting the absolute record of the auction for a living artist. The investment funds, restaurant chains, local elected officials, the americans, but also of the powerful Church of scientology, are also among the beneficiaries, the details of CNBC. The husband of the head of the democrats in the Congress of the ee.uu., Nancy Pelosi, has also been able to benefit from a loan to the company that he codétient, according to several media outlets including the Washington Post.

“Even if you can actually say that meet the criteria (obtaining a loan), accept the money clearly violated the spirit of the law and it just seems greedy and unfair,” he told CNBC Neil Barofsky, who has managed the program with the public which has helped us banks to shed their bad assets in the aftermath of the crisis of 2007-2008.

4.8 million of loans

These government loans were to help small and medium-sized enterprises, which do not have the ability to find another source of funding in order to survive this unprecedented crisis, and help them to continue to pay their employees instead of dismissing them.

Among the sectors that have benefited the health and health care, construction, the manufacturing sector, but also the accommodation and food services, according to data from the u.s. The department of the treasury. The Treasury had announced Monday that more than 4.8 million of the loans, for a total amount of a little higher than 521,4 million dollars. These loans are transformed into a grant if the amount allocated has actually been used to pay the salaries instead of laying off.

The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) was launched in the framework of the great stimulus plan to boost the u.s. economy. The Congress and the administration Trump has published of 849 million euros (751,5 million euros) in two tranches: the $ 350 billion of the initial us $ have been quickly spent, and nearly $ 132 million in the second tranche are still available.