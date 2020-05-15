Kanye West : the confidences of his former bodyguard

Working for a star is not easy every day. Even less when it comes to Kanye West. One of his former bodyguards, Steve Stanulis, recounted his experience in the podcast” Hollywood Raw “. And we can say that her first day in the service of the rapper has not been the easiest : “I was supposed to meet him at the studio. When it arrived, we climbed in the elevator and he said : “are you not going to press the button of the floor where we’re going ? “So I said to myself : “I have no idea what floor he needs to go, this is my first day. “And there, he began to say : “So you want to say that you haven’t called in advance to find out where I am supposed to go ?” I said no. And he began to be delirious. Then I said to him : “Listen brother, it can happen in one of three ways. A : can you tell me which button to press and I would know. Two : you can press the button, I will see which one this is and the not. Or three, we can stay here all day and you tell me at what point your time is precious and we will go nowhere.” He opted for the first option. “

Steve Stanulis also explained how he had to do to protect the rapper during her travels : “He wanted you to stay ten paces distance behind him in the street. So, obviously, if someone comes in and tries to do something, when I try to rush me and stop it, it would already have happened. “But this risk-taking seems to be calculated in order that the body guards do not appear on all photos taken by the paparazzi. Their constant presence had questioned the former body guard : “there was no way that the paparazzi will be there at least to be called in advance. Each time they moved, they knew it. There is necessarily someone who calls them. This is my opinion… I’m just saying that, as if by chance no matter where they go, there they are. “The things which did not please the husband of Kim Kardashian…