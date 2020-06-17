Kanye West, the launch of products for beauty and well-being – Actu Kanye West

The rapper, who was recently chosen as the first musician to multimillionaire of the united States by Forbes magazine, is a non-stop! After having shone in the music and fashion, Kanye West is launching into the business of well-being. Should be very soon a line of beauty products and lifestyle.

The interpreter of “Stronger”, it would have filed a new trademark titled “Yeezy ” Beauty”. This project would include products ranging from makeup, false eyelashes, masks for the face, creams, nail varnish, oils for the body, gels for the bath, shaving creams, according to TMZ.

Kanye West will also release products for the hair, perfumes, or even deodorant.

Kanye West: a fortune that continues to grow

This announcement comes while Kanye West already dominates the world of fashion and more specifically shoes. Your basketball Momentum, 350 is the shoe of the most sought after in the site of luxury The Real Real.

Forbes has estimated the wealth of Kanye West in $ 1.3 billion ! The rapper would have won 1 of the $ 26 million thanks to his line of sneakers, “Yeezy Sneaker”.

One thing is for sure, after the announcement of the birth of a cosmetics line, the empire, Kanye West is not going to stop growing.