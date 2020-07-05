Kanye West, the leaves, she wants to go !

Between the fashion icon and singer, everything seemed so well conducted. However, the fairy tale is over, according to sources close to the family.

In the clan Kardashian, Kim was the only one that has retained its pair. Kourtney is no longer with the father of their children, and Khloe has broken up with Tristan Thompson after his infidelities. Kanye West was the only survivor of the sons-in-law of Kris Jenner, but that will change. In the next few weeks, Kim Kardashian is seriously considering the possibility of divorce.

Kim Kardashian is tired of being abandoned by her husband

The quarantine does not succeed in Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and the rapper just to adapt to this new life. Obviously, he is separated from his children and his wife to the point that they can no longer take care of them. Because of their ignorance, Kim has developed great anxiety attacks that will destroy a life according to his relatives. From last few days, his anxiety gets worse, and even her mother, Kris Jenner, don’t know what to do to help.

“In the past, it was Kim that I needed space, far away from Kanye, but the wheel has turned. Things between them become more ugly than ever. , “said a source to people magazine.

To support the contention, Kanye West has lived a secluded life in his study of music. Without her husband, Kim Kardashian has had to deal with a single one of the children, and starts to get sick. Unfortunately, any communication between them is impossible, because the singer refuses to listen to his wife. For him, it is hypocritical, as she used to put his work before his family. You don’t accept the blame today, as he has always been there for her.

Kim Kardashian is a very busy lady, between her studies of law and its different brands to manage. Kanye West live wrong with this situation, and accuses him of preventing her from pursuing her dreams. For the rapper, the mother of North must learn to appreciate his talent. In short, the more the couple tries to communicate, the more your relationship is destroyed. To force to hear Kim reproach him for not being there, Kanye is far more. Everything continues to get worse over the days, under the impotent and the rest of the family Kardashian.

“The disputes have become a vicious circle of more of Kim calling Kanye that does not exist, the more the rejection of him. , “says the source close to the couple.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are already living separately

Even if they are living under the same roof, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are separated in their own home. In fact, due to the confinement, none of them can move to another part. The couple, which has made arrangements to continue the cohabitation.

Each sleeps in a separate room, because Kim is no longer compatible with the schedules shifted from her husband.

Kanye West returns each night to his studio at 3 in the morning, which is not easy to live with children.

Unfortunately, sleep separately, it takes a little more of the former lovers. Kim Kardashian feels a deep sense of loneliness, which she tries to fill with their children.

“The loneliness has become very intense for her. She sleeps with the boys at his side to keep him company. “reports a source to the magazine.

The clan Kardashian is concerned about the sequence of events, especially that Kim and Kanye have always been united in the trials. Kris Jenner has discussed with his daughter to find a solution, but nothing was done.

This story may not work if we are to believe a recent rumor. Tristan Thompson, the ex of Khloe and father of her daughter, sent flowers to Kim. Officially, it was made to celebrate the feast of the Mothers, but many see it as a sign of reconciliation. According to sources close to the star, is discussed much with the basketball player of the last few months. Then a simple friendship or the beginning of a new love story ? In the latter case, one knows one can be angry, isn’t it Khloe ?