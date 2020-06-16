Kanye West there would be a new project inspired by Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is a very busy man. Never satisfied, he reveals his new project that was inspired by Kim Kardashian.

While we have doubts about the continuity of his relationship with Kim Kardashian, Kanye West prepares for the future. Kanye is a man of many hats. In fact, as a composer, but also a producer, one who was a rapper in the base now you want to throw in the cosmetic ! After all, the artist is also a producer and designer, so why not cosmetics.

When you see how and at what speed the man manages to have success in several areas, probably more than any other thing. And so you could have the idea to start this business, let’s say, quite interesting. It is believed that he has understood and it is for this reason that he was going to bring. In addition, Kanye West has a big advantage. First of all, it is a well-known personality at the global level and idolatrée. Then, you can imagine that the lead singer has an initial capital, which is huge to invest in this new project. Finally, you already have a brand that is well known, Yeezy. Brand that creates the wonderful sneakers Adidas Yeezy in collaboration with the brand of the three stripes.

The contours of the project of Kanye West

Having already reached the closed circle of billionaires, Kanye West wants to continue. The rapper had already had the idea before launch in cosmetics. And this is done as there will be many articles. With your brand Yeezywill be the marketing of health care products, beauty, but also the shower gel, shaving cream … in addition, there will also be products that are more high-end, such as perfumes, deodorants. This idea might come from his beloved Kim Kardashian. In fact, the beautiful brunette has hand in hand KKW Beauty and it works very well. Then, your man is going to make the shadows with his new project ? Case to follow …