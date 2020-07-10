Kanye West thinks that it can create a better world if he becomes president of the united States. The rapper has recently announced that it has wanted to stand in the next presidential elections of ee.uu., and now it has been claimed that he was nothing of a joke.

A source shared with US Weekly: “Kanye really thinks he can create a better world. It is not a publicity stunt. He thinks that you really are.”

In the beginning of the week, the rapper has indeed surprised the world by announcing on Twitter that he felt suitable to be the successor of Donald Trump at the White House.

The interpreter of “Stronger” has tweeted:

“Now we must honor the promise of america by trusting God, by uniting our vision and building our future. I am a candidate for the presidency of the united States! #2020VISION.”

However, many of the star then mocked the decision of the rap singer, including, Jamie Foxx, who refuses to take seriously.

Commenting on the publication of Instagram a NBA player who was criticizing the artist for his unexpected decision, Jamie wrote: “of course!!! We do not have time for this shit!”

However, some people are determined to support the rapper, including the entrepreneur Elon Musk and his wife Kim Kardashian West.

Elon was held to congratulate him, loud and clear, in response to his tweet, writing: “you have my support, as a whole!”

It was then confirmed by a source close to the couple that his wife Kim Kardashian West supported him in body and soul to this new project.

In addition, Kanye West has also announced this week that their political party is called “Birthday Party”.

When asked about the meaning of this name, the artist replied:

“Because if we win, this is going to be the birthday of all the world.”