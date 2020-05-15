Kanye West: this day, where he surprised everyone by wearing a skirt! – Actu Kanye West

A skirt that was about it

During a benefit concert held in New York city, Kanye West goes on stage dressed in a skirt. This leather skirt designed by Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy is immediately the buzz. Kanye West the worn over leather pants, and this style is reminiscent of the 1990s. From the first minute, this style is the buzz on the social networks. Internet users do not hesitate to ridicule the choice of the singer. But it does not hide it, Kanye West is a big fan of fashion. Last June, he even cried at the fashion show of Louis Vuitton.

Kanye West, king of fashion

This is not the first time that Kanye West made about him and his style of dress. In 2011, he noted with a blouse spring-summer the brand Céline. It quickly made the round of the blogs mode for his feminine side and painted. In 2018, he presents himself at the wedding of his friend 2 Chainz tap socks. If lots of internet users mock his style, others put forward his side avant-garde. Kanye West himself said, he is an artist misunderstood. The one who would like to be president of the United States in 2024 has not finished to surprise us.