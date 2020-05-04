Kanye West to Forbes : “I don’t have 1 billion, but $ 3.3 billion, a person at home knows not to count”

Money does not make happiness, it is well-known. On the contrary, the reputation of gold, seems to think Kanye West. For him, wealth is not enough : it is necessary that one knows that it is part of the largest fortunes of the planet.

Kanye West disapproves of the outfits too Sexy for his wife

However, last year, when Forbes has established the list of billionaires on american soil, the name of the husband of Kim Kardashian was not contained therein. The reason : the magazine applies the “rule Trump”. “For years, Forbes has a rule informal for Trump : it takes what we declare to be their personal wealth, we divide it by 3, and you go from there. “ And to add : “Without sufficient documentation on its investments, just as before be based on his word and estimates, we have not ranked among the billionaires. And it made cringe. But yesterday the team of the superstar hip-hop has provided us with what we believe to be numbers authentic, which proved that he is a billionaire, thanks to his brand of sneakers, Yeezy, 100% owned.”

Forbes estimates his fortune at $ 1.3 billion. It is distributed as follows : Yeezy is worth 1.26 million, its properties are estimated at 80 million, the land that he owns $ 21 million, the rights to his music catalog to $ 90 million, of its shares to 35 million, and his bank account to $ 17 million in cash.

Presidential 2024 in the USA : Kanye West and AKon declared candidates

All of this, the media withdraws $ 100 million, which would correspond to its liabilities.

“There is only one number that counts for Kanye. The billion, but dollars. And this figure matters a lot”, writes the magazine. Expecting probably to an enthusiastic response from Kanye West, finally recognized by the world as a billionaire. But it is quite the opposite occurred. Far from bathing in the bliss, the superstar of 42 years, officially more fortunate than her sister-in-law Kylie Jenner, has sent a text message furious at the reporter : “This is not a billion $, it is $ 3.3 billion. No one at Forbes knows not to count.”

Definitely, it takes a lot to be happy.

With DH