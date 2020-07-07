Kanye West to the presidency of the united States, this is serious?

Kanye West is not your first chance to get to the glory or to the first ad break in the policy. However, last Saturday, has announced that it will be launched in the race to the White House. The discussion on four with two experts in communication.



A surprise ? No.

“He speaks from 2015,” says Mireille Lalancette, professor of social communication at the Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières (UQTR).

“There is nothing concrete in his tweet,” adds the strategist in communication Martine St-Victor.

Kanye West has well and wrote Saturday on his Twitter that he threw in the race for the american presidency. Gold, Martine St-Victor is surprised to see to what extent the media have bitten the hook. The rapper has often been suggested that he was going to run in policy, to preside over his country. “I’m surprised to the point that his tweet has had, so that there is a pandemic, and of social revolts. This is the third time in five years that he announced that, ” says the founder of Miracle Workshop of Public Relations.

According to her, THE news about Kanye West, who must set our attention to is the 10 years of collaboration with the chain of stores american Gap, announced that it is in a period of ten days. “The gap is in the artificial respirator and the action of the Gap jumped after the announcement. “The more young, Kanye West worked as a salesman in the Gap. “This is important to him. ”

As he did for Adidas, Kanye West can do miracles for the brand of prêt-a-porter’s flagship of the early 1990’s. From 2014, Adidas and Kanye West the development of the brand Yeezy. According to the magazine Forbes, sales have reached around $ 1.5 billion in 2019.

PHOTO BY ANDREW KELLY, REUTERS The president of the united States, Donald Trump, and Kanye West in the Trump Tower in December of 2016

Is it too late to enter the race ?

Not necessarily the same. “The presidents are elected by the electoral college. If it had been a madness, especially with what happened with the Black movement of the Life of the Matter, you could go to find the votes,” says Mireille Lalancette.

In some States, it may be too late to add the name of Kanye West to Joe Biden or Donald Trump on the ballot, but others allow you to add a candidate who is not there thanks to a practice called ” write-in “.

As has been the case four years ago for Donald Trump, the wind could turn very quickly, highlights the professor at the UQTR. “But Kanye West will be able to have a policy agenda that will distinguish themselves ? ”

Kanye West is there to take seriously ?

PHOTO BY SEBASTIAN SMITH, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE Kanye West, during his meeting with Donald Trump at the White House in October of 2018

Martine St-Victor reminds us that Kanye West suffers from bi-polarism. The rapper has already said that he doesn’t always take his medication. “He has moments of clarity and moments of confusion. ”

However, there are reasons to take her political aspirations seriously.

“Someone like Kanye West can use his popularity, he argues Mireille Lalancette. Whether for raising funds or support. “The billionaire founder of Tesla, Elon Musk, he was also quick to give support.

PHOTO BY DANNY MOLOSHOK, REUTERS Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

As the current president, Donald Trump — who he met, otherwise, Kanye West is accustomed to the media circus. It is rich. He is married to a celebrity, Kim Kardashian.

That was ready to make his announcement on the floor of the festivities of national the 4th of July, note Mireille Lalancette.

Given too much attention when he makes a tweet like last Saturday ? “We were asking the question with the Win, but the media do not have the option to cover this type of announcement is the trend, and that is to talk with them and leads to clicks,” says Mireille Lalancette. “One thing is certain, your radiance makes it so that we are suspended to your lips. “No, the people speculate. They are waiting for the result. ”

And the music ?

“Kanye is a master of the offer “, emphasizes Martine St-Victor.

SCREENSHOT OF TWITTER Kanye West said on Twitter the day of the national day of the american willingness to participate in the race for the presidency of the united States.

In the opinion of the strategist in communication, Kanye West has other cats important to beat in addition to the policy. “The most interesting part is what he wrote on twitter after,” she explains. Last Saturday, Kanye West has, in effect, put a picture implying that he was working in a village concept. He then used the hashtag #2020vision.

“Is this what that is for a album that comes from the outside ? Prepares new music, emphasizes Martine St-Victor. He was in the studio with the Dr. the Dr. two weeks ago. Why don’t we talk about this ? “Especially that Snoop Dogg was also with them.

Despite the slip-ups of Kanye West (in particular, about slavery, about which he said that it was a choice), but you should not forget your flashes of genius and his good hits. “He is a master of the image and risk. ”