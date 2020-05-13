Kanye West unveiled a preview of her new single “Brothers”

(Relaxnews) – The new title of the rapper appears in the trailer of the second season of the series “Tales” on BET, series created by Irv Gotti, the co-founder of Murder Inc. Records.

“Brothers”, which was co-produced by Gotti, is also the lead singer and songwriter Charlie Wilson. This is not the first time that Kanye West is collaborating with the latter. They were associated to “Bound 2”, the title that came to close off the album “Yeezus” the husband of Kim Kardashian, appeared in 2013.

Remains as to whether “Brothers” will appear on the next installment of the rapper. The release of his ninth studio album, entitled “Yandhi”, has already been postponed twice.

This single marks the return of Kanye West’s solo from “Ye”, released in June. Since then, he has collaborated with many artists such as XXXTentacion and YNW Melly.

Last April, he presented his gospel choir Easter Sunday Service at the festival of Coachella, where he also unveiled a new song titled “Water”.

Listen to the new single “Brothers” of Kanye West in the trailer of “Tales”: Youtu.be/ZatC1nLMBQA