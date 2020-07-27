Kanye West Unveils The Cover Of His New Album Donda

In the midst of the controversy over his couple, the American star Kanye West unveiled the cover of his next album Donda: With Child on social networks.

There are three silhouettes with a background that resembles an eclipse, all in a fireworks display of psychedelic colors.

Initially, Yeezy was due to release his album on July 24. But as of now, his fans have no news on an official date, nor any explanation for his delay.

This episode takes place in a tense climate for the American star. Indeed, according to his wife Kim Kardashian, he would go through a bipolarity crisis. The couple recently broke down on social networks, once again evoking a divorce.

In addition, another fact can explain the postponement of Donda: With Child. Last week, singer Taylor Swift announced, to everyone’s surprise, the release of her 8th album, Folklore. It is possible that Kanye West has decided to postpone the release of his album so as not to end up in the second position in the charts.

In isolation my imagination has run wild and this album is the result. I’ve told these stories to the best of my ability with all the love, wonder, and whimsy they deserve. Now it’s up to you to pass them down. folklore is out now: https://t.co/xdcEDfithq 📷: Beth Garrabrant pic.twitter.com/vSDo9Se0fp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 24, 2020

The Donda album: With Child is the 10 th American rapper. It was named in honor of the singer’s mother.