Kanye West wants to change his name to become a “Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West”

A blaze that says a (very) long.

Kanye West thinks of changing his civil status in “Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West”. That being said, there is nothing very surprising : he is a christian, some (including himself) see him as a genius, and he’s a billionaire. Until then, it was nice to have things to complain about, we can’t blame him for a lack of coherence.

Kanye (or Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West, your choice) justifies its approach by citing the case of Martin Luther King in the Hollywood Reporter: “Martin Luther King was not killed because he had a dream ; he had other things to say. He spoke of the emancipation of the black civilization, the making of economic power.” Yeezy considers that if it has been so difficult in the past to assign him the qualifier of “billionaire”, it is because Forbes refuses to accept that a black person can have so much economic power.

Then, to put the points on the i, Kanye is ready to include its financial position in its official name, in addition to his confession (that most everyone knows since the release of his last album, Jesus Is King) and a small adjective qualitatively more modest.

We know of celebrities who, in the past, had wanted to change their name. Since his conversion to Islam, for example, Cat Stevens is now called Yusuf Islam. Prince, in a rush a little megalomaniac, decided his side in 1993 to change its name in a symbol is hard to pronounce, the love symbol, which, according to him, was the gender male and female. Whatever it is, if Ye, are determined to do more, always more, presents itself to the american presidential election in 2024, as he had planned in 2018, so expect to see a candidate of the name of Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West.