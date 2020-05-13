Kanye West wants to expand his empire mode

Kanye West would have it a brand new mode in the works?

The rapper triggered the rumors around a new fashion label after having deposited the name “Sunday Service“ with the authorities, as reported by Page Six. This name also refers to the concerts of gospel music organized by musician, his band and a choir, which are held regularly on Sundays for a few months.

According to the office United States Patent and Trademark Office, the trademark filing relates to fashion articles such as trousers, tops, dresses, jackets, hats, scarves, shirts, shoes and socks.

A few months ago, the rapper and fashion designer had begun to sell hooded sweatshirts and socks under the same name on the occasion of his concert Sunday Easter Sunday Service, held at the Festival Coachella.

In recent years, Kanye West has developed his knowledge and network mode. Starting in 2015, Adidas has allowed him to develop his brand, which became a cult named “Yeezy“, for which he has organized several fashion shows during New York’s Fashion Week.

His wife, Kim Kardashian West, has also recently announced the launch of a range of below gainants. It has especially made to talk about it because of the name you have chosen, “Kimono“that has not pleased to the Japanese. She has since clarified that she was going to choose another brand name.