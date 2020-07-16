Kanye West was leaving the race for the presidency

Kanye West would have decided to put an end to his presidential candidacy. The dream will not last long.

In accordance with at least one source, Kanye West was leaving the race for the american presidency, after a short attempt.

Intelligencerthe magazine New Yorkreports that the rapper has informed his troops that he did not intend to continue the adventure.

The nomination of Kanye West with a view of the u.s. the elections of next November, therefore, have lasted little more than ten days, he announced his intentions to face Joe Biden and Donald Trump as an independent, at the beginning of the month of July.

Remember that TMZ recently it was reported that close to West said they were worried about him, believing that the last lot of the part of the star could indicate a manic episode related to his bipolar disorder.