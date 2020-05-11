Kanye West : what is his album “Ye” ? – Actu Kanye West

The album of his torments current

This is not a secret for anyone, the year 2018 has been complicated for Kanye, who celebrated his 41 years. Several times hospitalized for psychological problems, the rapper has marked this year by its many escapades. His latest album “Ye” is the reflection of her torments today. Drugs, addiction and paranoia, therefore, are the hottest topics in this latest installment. As well, Kanye thinks that Prince and Michael Jackson have warned against the addiction to drug and confides that “Ye” is his “thing bipolar”.

Paradox to Kanye West

This does not surprise anyone, but the superstar of the rap offers of the paradoxes are amazing. On the cover of the album is written “I hate being bi-polar. It’s awesome” which translates to “I hate being bipolar. This is awesome.” Some see it as a way for him to apologize for pranks media and its phases of euphoria and depression are clearly displayed. This album is like no other, and thus, the large “Ye” !