Kanye West, who is the candidate of God and against the Trumpet in the White House

Kanye West meets with Donald Trump, the 11th of October 2018 in the oval Office, Washington, d.c. ( SAUL LOEB / AFP )

He will be the candidate of God in the White House: Kanye West has said this on Wednesday in Forbes magazine that he supported more of Donald Trump in the united states presidential election in November and that has put in doubt the ability of the democratic party, Joe Biden, to mobilize the electorate black.

In this long interview, conducted by phone, the rapper billionaire, recognizes that launches into the race at the last minute and that he will take a final decision within a month.

“We talked about this for years,” he says in reference to his presidential ambitions, revealed Saturday in a tweet, and two of their main supporters: his wife Kim Kardashian and the capricious boss of Tesla, Elon Musk.

“We will see if the quote is for the 2020 or 2024, because it is God who appoints the president,” said the rapper, who became close these last months of the religion. “If it is 2020, then it would have been appointed by God.”

Without structure in place, does not give any detail about his campaign, but says he no longer supports the multi-millionaire republican after having been one of its most fervent supporters, including 2018 in a red cap with the slogan of the presidential election “to Make america Great Again” in the oval Office.

“I take the red cap with this interview,” he explained to Forbes, adding that he will be the candidate of a new party called the “Day of birth”.

But he also avoids criticizing the current occupant of the White House, except in his management of the movement of anger against the racism that has prevailed during the past two months in the country, which fueled the suspicions of a program designed to interrupt, Joe Biden, currently the head of the national polls.

“To say that the black vote is a democrat, is a form of racism and white supremacy,” says Kanye West, recognizing that he would not hesitate to deprive the ex-vice-president of the voice of the black minority, who vote overwhelmingly for democrats.

The rapper, who announced that he had had the coronavirus, also shows his defiance in the face of vaccines that, according to him, paralyzed many children, a claim that is false and is strongly opposed by the scientific world.

“When they say that the way to solve the Covid-19 is a vaccine, I am very, very cautious”, he explains. “It is the mark of the beast”, lance-t-il-a reference to the Devil.

Donald Trump has ruled that this is a surprise offer was “very interesting” and thought that the election of 2024 should be your real purpose.

Joe Biden has not commented on the announcement of Kanye West.

