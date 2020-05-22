Kanye West: why he is one of the best producers in the world – Actu Kanye West

Kanye West debut as a producer

Before becoming the rapper that we all know, Kanye West (as we must now call “Ye”) was first animated by the desire to become a producer. At the end of the 1990s, the U.s. carries out its first film producer to local artists. And then he participates in, through the label Roc-a-Fella, in particular, to record albums of big names in hip-hop such as Jay-Z, Alicia Keys, John Legend or Ne-Yo. Over the years, Kanye West turns gangsta rap into a mainstream music. The husband of Kim Kardashian does not hesitate to draw inspiration from samples of soul and jazz to offer a musical genre of modern and avant-garde.

Kanye West, a producer attentive to the world of artists products

In the middle, Kanye West enjoys a reputation as a producer with the ability to identify with precision the universe of the artist product, and to remain loyal. Where others impose their vision of producer for the singers (often novices), the billionaire manages to bring his leg (his talent) to a project without distorting the style and the universe of origin. Through instrumental and influences drawn from farther away, Kanye West has become a creator of hits for artists hip-hop, rap and R&B.