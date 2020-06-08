Kanye West will finance the studies of Gianna

The star of hip-hop, international, Kanye West, will finance the studies of the small Gianna, the daughter of George Floyd, was killed on may 25 by the us police. The spokesperson for the rapper has also announced a gift of $ 2 million to several families of victims of police violence.

On the 25th of may, George Floyd died at the hands of police during a control Minneapolis in the United States. After more than eight long minutes of plating ventral, the Afro-american died despite numerous calls for help. A case of police brutality and unspeakable that caused anger and indignation in the world. Since, the Americans did not end up going down the street to denounce the violence and racismmore than ever present within the american police.

Among the protesters marching in Chicago, we are precisely able to catch a glimpse of the rap star, Kanye Westwhich , despite his mask and his hood, is far from gone unnoticed. This Thursday, 4 June, the rapper was hauled to the crowd for support the movement Black Lives Matter in the streets of the city where he grew up. A movement that he helped to make popular in 2014, alongside other celebrities.