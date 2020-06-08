Kanye West will finance the studies of Gianna

Home
The star of hip-hop, international, Kanye West, will finance the studies of the small Gianna, the daughter of George Floyd, was killed on may 25 by the us police. The spokesperson for the rapper has also announced a gift of $ 2 million to several families of victims of police violence.
On the 25th of may, George Floyd died at the hands of police during a control Minneapolis in the United States. After more than eight long minutes of plating ventral, the Afro-american died despite numerous calls for help. A case of police brutality and unspeakable that caused anger and indignation in the world. Since, the Americans did not end up going down the street to denounce the violence and racismmore than ever present within the american police.
Among the protesters marching in Chicago, we are precisely able to catch a glimpse of the rap star, Kanye Westwhich , despite his mask and his hood, is far from gone unnoticed. This Thursday, 4 June, the rapper was hauled to the crowd for support the movement Black Lives Matter in the streets of the city where he grew up. A movement that he helped to make popular in 2014, alongside other celebrities.
It is only a few hours later the spokesman for Kanye West has announced that the star would pay 2 million dollars to the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and Breonna Taylor, who died recently after suffering police violence. This gift will also cover the legal costs of the families Arbery and Taylor, as well as those firms owned by Blacks in crisis in Chicago and in other cities. The billionaire has decided to fund in full the tuition of Gianna Floyd, who is now 6 years old.
A gift to buy?
A gesture of great generosity who aims may be to catch up with its about more than displaced with respect to the African-american community. In fact, he had said that “slavery was a choice.” Of about dating of 2018, for which he later apologized. After having shown his support many times, to Donald Trump, whose policy is strongly criticized by the protesters, the rapper was said to have been “used” and has announced to take its distances with the policy.
