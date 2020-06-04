Kanye West will pay the tuition fees of the daughter of George Floyd, a six-year-old, Gianna

Kanye West has proposed to pay the full tuition fees of Gianna Floyd, the daughter of George Floyd, who was killed last Monday by four police officers in Minneapolis.

Gianna is six years old and has recently been seen on the shoulders of his uncle, saying: “Dad has changed the world”. Her mother said that she had told Gianna that the father was dead because he could not breathe.

West has put in place a savings fund university 529 in the context of donations of $ 2 million to African Americans who were recently killed by police and Whites.

West gives to the families and legal teams who are fighting for Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, reported TMZ.

Arbery was killed by white men who had chased and shot him while he was jogging in Georgia. They said that he matched the description of a burglar suspect.

A man who filmed the murder has led behind Arbery while Greg McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34 years old, were waiting in their truck before you shoot him. Prosecutors say Greg yelled: “F ** king n **** r” after the execution.

Taylor was killed when the police break-in at his apartment in Louisville, Kentucky, and sprayed bullets around the place while she slept. They said that they were looking for a drug dealer, a male, even if this man was already in custody.

The boyfriend of Taylor was initially charged with the attempted murder of a police officer because he stood and fought back by the door while he did not know who was on the other side. The charges have since been discontinued after the protests of the communities.

After protests against racial injustice in the 50 States and around the world, the West has also pledged to make a donation to firms owned by Blacks in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

The companies have experienced difficulties in the wake of the pandemic of sars coronavirus and looting by opportunists in the middle of the events.

West has not spoken of the moment Black Lives Matter since the murder of Floyd but he has posted on Instagram for “ Blackout Tuesday ” – a campaign where the brands have agreed not to buy or sell during a day in order to focus on issues of inequality, racial.

The wife of West, Kim Kardashian West, also made a donation to Black Lives Matter, the NAACP Legal Defence Fund, the National Urban League and Color Of Change.

Kim announced via her clothing brand “SKIMS is a brand rooted in inclusiveness and diversity.

“We are in solidarity of the fight against systemic racism and we are determined to support and participate in the change of direction. We are making donations through organizations with a focus on change and the fight against racial injustice. “

Kim then finished by saying, “We hope that you will join us to take measures to bring about sustainable change.”

Another note was added that not only SKIMS, but all its brands, including its corporate make-up and perfume, peseraient: “ My team and I are in solidarity with those who make their voices heard in the fight against systemic racism. “