Kanye West will spend the weekend with evangelical anti-LGBT

Kanye West will participate in a day of prayer giant in the state of Arizona. In very bad company…

Kanye West has plans for the weekend. The rapper has announced that it would participate in a rally of prayer giant Saturday, January 18, Awaken2020. An event of the gospel which will be held in a football stadium in Tempe, Arizona that is expected to bring together approximately 50,000 people… that many preachers anti-LGBT.

As reported by the news site LGBT PinkNewsthe husband of Kim Kardashian, and supporter of Donald Trump will be one of the guests of honor of the event, the gospel with the choir Sunday Service, with which he sings every Sunday at a church in the upscale suburb of Calabasas, in Los Angeles. This choir was invited on his latest opus” Jesus is King“on the title Every Hour.

Preachers virulent

It should, therefore, hear the preaching of Ché Ahn, the leader of the church, H Rock, for which, of course, marriage is between a man and a woman, but who also organizes consultations for “cure the sexual problems and interpersonal difficulties that take christians out of the trap of an unhealthy life“like” thees problems of gender identity “or” the attraction between person of the same sex “. To sum up, a ” therapy conversion “… Ché Ahn had previously compared same-sex relationships to incest, and co-founded an organization fighting against the opening of marriage to same-sex couples and against abortion.

But he has not done it alone. Lou Engle, one of the preachers present at the grand raout of Saturday, he has spun a hand. The latter regularly writes dreams and visions that he says he on his blog. For example : “I dreamed that two tornadoes came to devastate the United States. Each of them bore the letters ‘HA HA’. We knew that the ‘H’ was for ‘homosexuals’ and ‘A’ for abortion“. And unfortunately, this is not an isolated act…

“Civil war “

A third figure who cotoiera Kanye West to the Awaken20 is called Cindy Jacobs. In particular, it has threatened the government to launch a “civil war,” christian if the Equality Act, which protects LGBT people from discrimination, was voted. Of course, she also believes that marriage for all will lead to” natural disasters“and the suspicious death of many birds was directly linked to these changes in society. The ” wrath of God “, all in all.

Kanye will be so very good to be surrounded this Saturday, and it does not surprise us much. In a song from his last album, designed as an ode to Jesus, he had come to the defence of the chains of fast-food, american-Chick-Fil-A, whose owner is openly homophobic, and who are often accused of discrimination against customers or employees LGBT+. So sorry Yeezy, but you and us, it is definitively finished.

Photo credit : Instagram Kanye West