Kanye West will vote for Donald Trump in 2020

Posted on April 20, 2020 at 11: 00 am by Ben

Despite the storm of criticism that came down currently on Donald Trump – among others because of its management of the epidemic of COVID-19 -Kanye West remains loyal to the president of the United States. Once again, it has renewed its support.

Kanye West will not be influence

” You know who I’m voting for… I’m not going to listen to the people around me and those who have a set schedule to tell me that my career will stop because of this. “ Don’t go trying to convince Kanye to move out of Trump or to call into question his support for the republican president, the rapper has confirmed in a lengthy interview with GQ that he had still not changed his mind.

Regularly tancé for the sympathy he demonstrated towards the current tenant of the White House, the West has maintained the same rhetoric to explain his choice : ” Both my parents were of the defendants of the freedom… they have not fought for me so that whites come to tell me for what person I’ll be able to vote ! “

A first vote for Kanye

A little earlier in the year, in an interview to the prestigious Wall Street Journal, the rapper/business man was again touted the merits of Trump : ” I am a black man with a red cap [MAGA], can you design it ? It reminds me of how I felt as a black man, before being famous, when I went into a restaurant and people looked at me as if I was going to steal something : “This is your place Ye, does not speak about clothing. This is your place Ye, you’re black, so you must be a Democrat”. “

At the time, the editor of the WSJ Christina Binkley noted that Kanye was not entered on the electoral register and that he not voted not. To believe that things have changed since then !