Kanye West withdraws from the representation of Easter

Kanye West has withdrawn from a representation provided in a service virtual Easter this weekend, as “she did not feel safe enough to all the people involved”.

The rapper, 42-year-old – who holds his own Sunday services in Los Angeles – had agreed to participate in the issuance of 57 years of the télévangéliste Joel Osteen to celebrate the christian festival, but it is now inclined, for reasons of security.

TMZ reports that Kanye and his choir of over 100 members had planned to wear masks and to maintain a social distance, but “Kanye has decided that he does not feel safe enough to all the people involved, and that he could not achieve his vision, so he decided to unplug”.

However, Mariah Carey is still expected to interpret “Hero”, while Tyler Perry will be speaking.

The church non-denominational of Osteen broadcasts regularly on-line services millions of followers, and this weekend, the Web site of Lakewood has confirmed the broadcast of 19 hours on Saturday (11.04.20) and 8: 30am and 11am on the Sunday (12.04.20).

A message on the church website reads as follows: “This is an excellent opportunity to carry the message of hope to our neighbors, friends and family.

“We want to encourage you to invite, share and republish it with as many people as possible.

“People have more need than ever of the hope we have in Jesus. (Sic)”

At the end of last year, it was reported that Joel and Kanye had established a friendship, Kanye wants to work with Joel in the future.

An insider said at the time: “[Kanye] is very interested to go and spend more time with Joel.

“They are friends. They transmit a lot of messages. They have deep conversations …

“He wants to learn how other churches do things. He wants to spend time with other christian leaders. It is open for tips and advice. All of this is very important to Ye.”

During this time, Joel has been open about his friendship with the hitmaker, “Jesus Is King”.

He explained: “It seemed to me just because … I believe in people and I found it very authentic and just a great person.”

