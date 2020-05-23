Kanye West would be ready to get out of new titles

The tv shows are the favorite past time of Dua Lipa during the confinement, and not that!

The singer of 24 years has revealed that she has already “watched every tv show on the planet” since the beginning of her quarantine.

The pop star – who released his second album, ‘Future Nostalgia’, in march – said in Smallzy for Nova FM: “I watched all the TV series of the planet.

“I watched ‘The kingdom of the wild’, I watched ‘Unorthodox’, I watched ‘Ozark’. I have looked at everything and I’ve looked at a lot of different movies.

“I have been working for a few days, so I’m grateful to be able to work a little bit and promote my album.

“I breads also it a little bit. I’m zero, and I have no patience, but I have discovered that I am rather gifted in the comics. I decided that it was my thing.

“I started scribbling and I said to myself, ‘Oh, I like it, I could draw such a thing. ‘It’s like a hidden talent.”

Dua also said that it was difficult to get the motivation to write new songs for the containment.

Job side, the star of london has revealed that she “didn’t feel very inspired at the moment.

She said: “I had to start my tour in April and I was supposed to be on tour for six months affiléé, but who knows?

“I have pondered the idea of writing during this period, but to be honest, I’m not feeling very inspired.

“I wish I could just sit down and write, but I just get out of the studio by writing ‘Future Nostalgia’, and it is so crazy considering what we go through and what we have in the case…

“This is a period quite disturbing – my mind is restless.”