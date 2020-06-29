Kanye West x Gap launch a clothing line

After three years of absence, Kanye West is back with a new collection Yeezy, which confirms their interest in fashion. While the star of the music has the habit of collaborating with big fashion names such as Virgil Abloh and Matthew M. Williams, respectively, to the head of Louis Vuitton and Givenchytoday Kanye West teams up with the iconic american brand The gap. If this label has also collaborated with the great people of the fashion Industry as a Heron Preston, Balmain, Stella McCartney and, more recently, Telfar Clemens, his collaboration with Kanye West will be very different. Far from being a temporary alliance, it would not be a contract of 10 years at around a line called Yeezy Gapthat will include pieces for women, men and children.

If this collaboration is not like any other, it is also because it is expensive to Kanye West. In the decade of the 90, the star has also worked in a store of Gap Chicago and since then, he has always shown his affection and his ambitions for the american company. “I would like to be the Steve Jobs The gap“he said Style.com 2015. Since its beginnings in 1969, the Gap specializes in sportswear, and basics of the wardrobe : sweaters, hoodies, cargo pants… And Kanye West has taken to stay true to the essence of the label, collaborating with the Gap. Regardless, the star will continue to produce his own collection of Yeezy. Term, Kanye West also participate in the design of the stores and e-commerce site.

A collaboration that falls in the point called the Gap, which recorded a loss of almost a billion dollars as a result of the pandemic Covid-19. With the “affordable prices” that promises Yeezy Gap, the trend could not be reversed. The collection will be available in Gap stores and online in the year 2021.

