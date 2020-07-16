Kanye West’s candidate to the presidency of the united States : why give up







After announcing his candidacy for the White House, the rapper Kanye West seems to be finally withdrawn from the race.

“It is out”. Just a few days after announcing his candidacy for the next presidency of the United StatesKanye West “no longer in the race.” It is, in any case, says Steve Kramer, a specialist in electoral campaigns, and advisor to the rapper in his race for the White House, interviewed by the website Intelligencer the New York Magazine. “It is not in the race,” he says, stressing, however, that all political projects of Kanye West, that had not yet been cancelled. “I don’t have anything to say good or bad about Kanye. Each one has their personal reasons for making decisions. Being a presidential candidate is without a doubt one of the most difficult things to consider in this level. Any candidate that is presented for the presidential elections for the first time, in the face of failures”, added the specialist of the choice of strategies.

But then that is what has slowed down Kanye West ? According to the american press, the rapper would have declared too late in the race for the presidential election of the united states and therefore did not obtain the sufficient support. All that the few surveys conducted in the united States were not going to be favorable to him : according to figures from the institute Redfield & Wilton Strategies, relayed by Franceinfo, Kanye West would be able to get that 2% of the vote (compared to 48%, Joe Biden, and 39% of Donald Trump). The rapper, the husband of Kim Kardashian, will be there at the start of the next presidential campaign, in 2024 ? He had mentioned this idea…

Why Kanye West wants to be president

“Like everything I do in my life, what do I do to win”. At the beginning of July, it is with these words that Kanye West is launching the race to the White House. Political ambitions posted on Twitter, and reaffirmed in a long interview with the american media Forbes, Wednesday, July 8, 2020. In this interview, the famous rapper explained that they have cut ties with Donald Trump, who has, however, supported for a long time until 2018, does not hesitate to show the red cap of the billionaire decked out with the slogan “Make america Great Again”, even in the oval Office in the White House. “With this interview, I have removed the red cap”, it says in the Forbes magazine.

For him, his candidacy has nothing to do with chance; it is even dictated by God. “We will see if the quote is for the 2020 or 2024, because it is God who appoints the president (…) If it is 2020, then it would have been appointed by God”, said the newspaper, adding that it would then be the candidate of a new party, called “Day of birth”. An application motivated by the desire of Kanye West, to collect the votes of the Blacks, that it would be unable to make Joe Biden, the head of the recent polls. “To say that the black vote is a democrat, is a form of racism and white supremacy,” explained the artist, adding : “America is in need of special people who run. Joe Biden is not special.”

The next program, campaign, Kanye West was inspired by the movie of Marvel Black Panther “I’m going to use the framework of Wakanda, because that is the best explanation of what our group is going to feel like in the White House”, was responsible for the rapper, supported by his wife, Kim Kardashian. The rest of the programme, however, remains a mystery.