CELEBRITIES

Kanye West’s next album will be about his split from Kim Kardashian

The rapper is rewriting the lyrics to include references to his breakup with the 40-year-old reality TV star.

Kanye West’s album ‘Donda’ would be about breaking up with Kim Kardashian, according to a new report.

The rapper, who was due to release his 10th studio album in July as a follow-up to his 2019 album ‘Jesus Is King’, has yet to release the album.

The father of four is reportedly rewriting the lyrics to include references to his breakup with the 40-year-old reality TV star.

Kanye, despite the delay, released a surprise Christmas recording ‘Jesus Is Born’ performed by his Sunday Service Choir.

Last week, it was revealed that Kim Kardashian’s marriage to Kanye West is “over.” The ‘KUWTK’ star reportedly asked the rapper not to look down on his family, but he has made the decision to ‘express his side on all of this’ in his music.

‘Donda’ is the upcoming 10th studio album by American rapper and producer Kanye West, which was originally scheduled for release on July 24, 2020, but was not released on that date.

A media outlet, citing a source close to the rapper, claimed that the album will have lyrics about what has happened in the last year.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage ran into many obstacles in 2020, such as during their presidential rally in South Carolina, where the rapper claimed they considered aborting their daughter North.

