Kardashian : this is the war in the family !

Nothing goes between the Kardashian sisters who have some difficulty in accepting the implications of a decision to Kourtney.

Now is the time for war in The incredible family Kardashian. The more we advance in the season 17 of the show, which was broadcast in France on E! and more relationships between the sisters are tense.

This all started from a terrible decision to Kourtney Kardashian, there’s a little more than a month ago. The eldest of the family, the most famous of the american continent declared then want to be put in removal from the program. An ad that is not exit to nowhere and that it had already begun to address during the filming of the last season.

Kim and Khloé Kardashian feel arnaquées

In the penultimate episode of season 17 of The incredible family Kardashianyou will find Kim and Khloé, complaining about the low level of investment of their sister in the show. “Kourt spent a lot of time off-camera and doesn’t want to share his private life”complains and Kim in the confessional, before resuming : “We see pictures of the paparazzi of her and her guy, but I don’t even have the right to pronounce his name in the show, because Kourtney doesn’t want to.” We already feel the immense drama to happen, and you will not be disappointed with the trip.

For its part, Kourtney Kardashian is not satisfied with his relationship with his frangines. She feels set aside, gave the impression to go after the show and found this environment more toxic.

The problem is that due to the withdrawal of Kourtney, Khloé and Kim are forced to share more of their private life, for as the show continues on the small screen. “When I learned I was pregnant, I announced to the production before the to tell my family because I wanted them to be able to turn the moment I am the great revelation to all the world”, tells Khloé. Same observation as for Kim Kardashian, who explains : “I am very happy that Kourtney is a break to make time for it. At the same time, it causes anger and frustration for Khloé and me because we must work even more to cover her hours.”

The temperature rises a notch in the Kardashian

If until now, everything was going well, events quickly take a much more dramatic turn. Exasperated by the absence of her sister, Kim Kardashian decides to give him a call for the transfer of the program. “If Kim thinks she has the power to kick me out of our broadcast family, she is just crazy. Sometimes you just need a break and I do not want to turn with Kim”quote Kourtney.

And this is not finished. In the aftermath, Kris Jenner, their mother, being also absent, the sisters are wondering also about the possibility of the return also.

A contest of imitation in The incredible family Kardashian

To try to calm things down, the family decided to organize a trip to the countryside, in Wyoming, to recharge their batteries. The tensions will they really soothe ? It would be wrong to know the Kardashian. Kris Jenner has the idea that everyone imitates another member of the family. The perfect opportunity to send spikes to the other.

Khloé launches into an imitation of her mother, Kris. “Why do you think that I am drunk all the time ? My girls are still in the process of bickering so I need something to calm me down. Health !”, she says in the confessional.

Kourtney on his side, puts on the costume of his sister Kim and does not mince his words. “I need seven stylists to put me in a tracksuit and leggings. I love this look messy, but you know, it requires a lot of effort”is he mocking it richly. Then Kim added, imitating Kourtney : “Now I’m going to do as if I was a mother, to sit in a corner and look at my phone, and go do crazy***”.

Even Kylie Jenner takes for his degree, mimicked by her sister Kendall, who is amused to put too much lipstick in the confessional. Or, again, by Penelope, eldest daughter Kourtney, who did not hesitate to run to his mother : “I can buy you, Kourtney, because I have all this money”, mimicking still Kylie.

A sequence of a surreal, lunar and absolutely hilarious together, in the season 17 of The incredible family Kardashianeach Friday evening, at 21h, on E! accessible from your box SFR.

