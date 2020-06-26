Kardashian : Why Her Cosmetic Company Is In Danger

Kim Kardashian West and her half-sister Kylie Jenner each one has created brands from cosmetics to fashion, thanks to a very successful partnership : the Kardashian-Jenners help design and promote their own lines of beauty products respective and The seed Beautybased on Oxnardin California, is in charge of all the rest, the development and the manufacturing of cosmetic products in their packaging and their shipment to customers. Now, the agreement is very cost-effective between Kardashian West and The seed seems to be in danger.

At the end of last week, The seed has filed a civil suit before the superior court of California against the KKW Beauty of Kardashian Westin order to protect the trade secrets of The seed. According to the complaint, Kardashian The west is on the point of following in the footsteps of his sister and intends to sell the majority of their business in the giant of the beauty Coty, the creation of a “tangible threat” that KKW to share their secrets with Coty, one of its main competitors. The seed he wants the court to prohibit KKW Beauty to share information about the activities of the company. Kardashian West has not commented on a possible agreement with Coty.

According to the complaint, the trade secrets, which include the commercial model The seed and that “the contracts related to its various product lines, are” essential to the competitive position of The seed Beauty in the industry of beauty and cosmetics “. In addition, the complaint it describes in a very detailed manner how to prevent the information from arriving, even, to sign all non-disclosure agreements, and calling on the security staff.

Despite its three-year partnership, The seed it is said that they have reason to fear that KKW Beauty not to disclose the confidential information to Coty, as the half-sister of Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner, have already done the same thing. In fact, the youngest of the Jenner has sold 51% of Kylie Cosmetics to Coty for $ 600 million earlier this year. The trial, which is not Kylie Jenner or his company as part of the defence, argued that The seed asked Kylie Cosmetics many times during the course of its negotiations with Coty, which would have begun in June of 2019 and was completed at the close of the case in January, not to disclose the confidential parts of your agreement. Each time, Kylie Jenner and his team have refused to confirm or deny whether the company had shared the information with Coty. The judgment says that The seed you can always follow Kylie Cosmetics.

However, the lawyers of The seed to say that the company does not yet know if Kylie or your team have shown to Coty one of their trade secrets. The seed it is still the exclusive manufacturer of the products of Kylie Cosmetics. A spokesperson for Jenner and Kardashian The west has not responded to the request for comments.

In addition, The seeda one-stop shop for beauty brands, it is known for its reasonable cost, its effectiveness and its speed : a product can go from idea to market in a couple of weeks with relatively little additional cost. The brand has become a popular option for celebrities, such as Jenner, Kardashian West and YouTubeur Tati West, seeking to capitalize on his fame with the makeup lines that focus on trends. The seed she has also created her own line of beauty and success call Colourpop.

Kylie Jenner has initiated the process of transfer of the logistics, manufacturing, development and shipping of Kylie Cosmetics to The seed shortly after the launch of the company at the end of 2015. In fact, in 2018, The seed, which also has an outpost in Nanjingin China, with more than 500 employees working in the line of Kylie Cosmetics. During this time, according to the team of Kylie CosmeticsKylie Jenner, who was in charge of the promotion, there were only five full-time employees.

“Social networks are a platform for extraordinary… I have access to so much easy to my fans and my customers,” said Kylie Jenner at Forbes in 2018, explaining that the greatest role in your company marketing.

In 2017, after which the collaboration between Jenner and Kardashian West in a series of kits for lips, Kardashian The west is associated with The seed Beauty for the manufacture of products for KKW Beauty in the framework of a similar agreement he had entered with Kylie Cosmetics.

Translated an Article from Forbes WE – Authors : Madeline Berg, Chase Petherson – Withorn

<<< À lire également : À lire également : Kardashian-Jenner : Retour Sur Les Secrets Les Mieux Gardés De La Famille >>>